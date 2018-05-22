Danica Patrick Makes History as Host of 2018 ESPYS

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 22, 2018 7:11 PM

Danica Patrick, 2016 ESPY Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Meet your host of the 2018 ESPY Awards!

ESPN announced Tuesday that Danica Patrick will emcee the annual award ceremony, making her the first female to nab the prestigious role. 

Now in its 26th year, the biggest stars in sports will gather July 18 to celebrate achievements in athletic performance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The professional race car driver teased the announcement on Instagram earlier today, writing, "Tune into @jimmyfallon tonight if you want to know a secret I have been keeping in for a while!!!!!!" 

Past ESPYS hosts include Peyton ManningJohn CenaJoel McHaleand Drake

ESPYS 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

As ESPN previously announced, the sexual abuse survivors who spoke out against convicted Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.  

Nominees for the 2018 ESPYS have not been announced. 

Once polls open, fans can cast their vote for most ESPY categories on ESPN.com. Tickets to attend the sports-centric extravaganza are on sale now. 

We can't wait to see you shine, Danica! 

