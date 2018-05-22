The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Finally Dating

It took three years, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and a failed Bachelor Winter Games relationship to make it happen, but Ashley Iaconetti finally made her dreams come true.

If you can remember anything about Bachelor in Paradise season two, it probably has something to do with Bachelor season 19 contestant Ashley crying her eyes out over one Bachelorette season 11 contestant Jared Haibon. And if you can remember anything about season three of Bachelor in Paradise, you probably similarly remember something having to do with Ashley crying her eyes out over Jared Haibon.

All this is to say that finally, after all that crying, Ashley and Jared are officially dating, and they want you to know it.