The Second Act of Alexis Bledel: How The Handmaid's Tale Changed Everything

In 2016, Bledel returned to Stars Hollow in the Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. It was a brief return home to familiarity for Bledel and audiences, before introducing the world to a role—and performance—that was the antithesis of Rory Gilmore. Her work in The Handmaid's Tale would not only shock audiences, but also get her the Emmy.

"I never have had a sense or been able to predict what kind of thing is coming up for me. It always just kind of pops up—I always wanted to do dramatic work, but I didn't know that [I could], I guess, delve into roles like this one," Bledel told E! News in a phone interview. "It's been really fulfilling in a way I didn't know this job could be. It's really been incredible."

This is the second act of Alexis Bledel.