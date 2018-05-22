Jessica Biel Reflects on Her 7th Heaven Rebellion: "I Was Always Apologizing"

Jessica Bielfamously played the daughter of a minister—a character that wasn't always easy to portray on-screen or off.

As the actress recalled during an interview on the Awards Chatter podcast, starring as Mary Camden throughout nine seasons of 7th Heaven had its limitations.

"I think I definitely sort of butted up against those limitations and those boundaries for a multitude of reasons. Because, yeah you know, you can only do so much with a particular character specifically on a show like that," she explained. "We really had to sort of stay in the boundaries of a somewhat religious family and teaching lessons, and when ya know you're 16, 14, 15, 16, you get to a point when you're like oh man, I just want to do something different. I just want to cut my hair, and I just want to dye it a different color and I can't do all these things because I have this contract."