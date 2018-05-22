Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Summer's Best Denim Trend

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., May. 22, 2018 1:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kylie Jenner, Pastel Denim

Jacson / Splash News

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to bring new life into casual garbs.

Yesterday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out wearing her summer's best: a pale yellow denim set with a white crop top, dad sneakers and a Fendi fanny pack. Although her sneakers and bag, which she bought from NY-based vintage store, What Goes Around Comes Around, are popular trends, her outfit is fast-tracking tinted denim sets as the next big thing.

The trend has steadily gained momentum with celebrities and fashion influencers taking note. In March, for her collaboration with boohoo, Zendaya released a pale yellow denim set that looks a lot like Kylie's.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

To achieve the look, opt for a colorful denim jacket, then pair with a skirt, shorts or pants of the same hue. To accessorize, add a pair of white sneakers and a belt bag, and you'll ready to slay for the summer.

Shop the best tinted denim sets below!

ESC: Denim Sets

Boohoo

Zendaya Edit Cropped Contrast Stitch Denim Jacket, $50; Zendaya Edit Rip Detail Fray Hem Denim Shorts, $24

ESC: Denim Sets

Mango

Pocketed Pink Denim Jacket, $80; Pink Denim Straight Jeans, $80

ESC: Denim Sets

Rebecca Taylor

La Vie Acid Wash Denim Moto Jacket, $375; La Vie Acid Wash Jean, $250

Article continues below

ESC: Denim Sets

River Island

Orange Raw Hem Cropped Denim Jacket, $80; Orange Denim Pencil Skirt, $72

ESC: Denim Sets

Missguided

Pink Regular Denim Jacket, $60; Fuchsia A-Line Button-Through Denim Mini Skirt, $38

ESC: Denim Sets

Topshop

Fitted Denim Jacket, $75

Article continues below

ESC: Denim Sets

Topshop

Yellow High Waisted Denim Skirt, $55

ESC: Denim Sets

Dress Up

Shay Cropped Denim Jacket in Blush, $45

ESC: Denim Sets

Dress Up

Brooklyn Button Front Skirt in Dusty Pink, $35

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Amal Clooney's Dress Was Most-Searched Guest Look From Royal Wedding

RELATED ARTICLE: Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Red Hot "Wolves" Top Is on Sale

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna's Personal Highlight Technique Is so Extra, as Expected

ESC: Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Amal Clooney's Dress Was Most-Searched Guest Look From Royal Wedding

ESC: Meghan Markle, beauty under 25

Recreate Meghan's Markle Wedding Beauty Look for Just $30

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Billboard Awards

The Super-Hot Trend That Ruled the Billboards Music Awards 2018

ESC: Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr Found Her Favorite Beauty Tool on Amazon

Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, beauty

A Look at Meghan Markle's Fashion Highs From Her Wedding Weekend

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jennifer Lopez Came Unbuttoned to the Billboard Music Awards 2018

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.