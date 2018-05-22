R. Kelly Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment and Failing to Disclose STD

"He turns on all the lights and he's like, 'Take off your clothes' and he says it with authority in his voice," she alleged in the interview. "I didn't take off my clothes because why would I? I just wasn't ready sex."

According to Rodgers, they ultimately did have sex though she did not want to and she claimed he recorded it on his iPad without her consent. "He has this type of like intimidation right off the bat, so I was just waiting for it to be over," she said during the interview.

In reference to her false imprisonment allegation, Rodgers told CBS News she was first locked in a car for eight hours. She also shared her belief that Kelly was priming her to join a group of women with whom he allegedly lives and travels.

"He goes on to tell me that he raises five women—some of them have been with him for 15 years and he basically was trying to make it seem like it was a family thing," she claimed to CBS News.

The allegation follows other claims from Kelly's past girlfriend Kitti Jones, who publicly alleged in an October 2017 interview with Rolling Stone that she had also met Kelly at a party and subsequently had a relationship with him in which he was physically abusive and sexually coercive. Jones also claimed that, in the course of their relationship, he moved her into his recording studio where other girlfriends were allegedly living and monitored all of the women on cameras and filmed them.