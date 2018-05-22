American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson Rooted for Maddie Poppe to Win Over Himself: "Nobody Deserves it More Than Her"

Only one of them was crowned winner of the first season of ABC's American Idol, but Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson both came out of the competition with something else: Each other.

Maddie took home the top prize and was the season 16 (or season one, however you look at the new American Idol) winner.

"I didn't. I really didn't," Maddie told E! News when asked if she thought she was going to win. "I thought the other two were so strong and had such huge fanbases. I didn't know if I could pull this off, but just to think I did I cannot believe it. It's incredible."