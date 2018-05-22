Meghan Markle Steps Out—in a Hat!—for First Public Engagement as a Royal Alongside Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has arrived.

A mere three days after marrying Prince Harry and officially becoming a member of the family,Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance as a royal.

The newlyweds stepped out at Buckingham Palace for a garden party hosted as part of the Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebrations, though the Prince of Wales' birthday is not until mid-November.

In accordance with royal protocol, the new duchess sported pantyhose underneath her blush GOAT sleeved sheath dress with a sheer neckline (which is already sold out). Markle paired the design with a bespoke slanted hat by Philip Treacy. In the full ensemble, the star looked every bit her new royal part.