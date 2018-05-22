Meghan Markle Steps Out—in a Hat!—for First Public Engagement as a Royal Alongside Prince Harry

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 22, 2018 8:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Duchess of Sussex has arrived. 

A mere three days after marrying Prince Harry and officially becoming a member of the family,Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance as a royal. 

The newlyweds stepped out at Buckingham Palace for a garden party hosted as part of the Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebrations, though the Prince of Wales' birthday is not until mid-November. 

In accordance with royal protocol, the new duchess sported pantyhose underneath her blush GOAT sleeved sheath dress with a sheer neckline (which is already sold out). Markle paired the design with a bespoke slanted hat by Philip Treacy. In the full ensemble, the star looked every bit her new royal part. 

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Camila duchess of Cornwall, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Prince William, Manchester

Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The duchess stood by as her new husband delivered remarks at the podium at the gathering. More than 6,000 people from charities Charles supports are expected to attend in celebration of his patronage work.

The event also falls one year after the Manchester Arena bombing. Members of the emergency services who were on the scene on the night of the attack are scheduled to join the royals at the event.

The day got off to a somber start as Prince William attended the Manchester Arena National Service of Commemoration at Manchester Cathedral in honor of those killed and injured in the Manchester Arena bombing, which took place at the end of an Ariana Grande concert. 

"Thinking of you all today and every day," the songstress tweeted early Tuesday. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
American Idol

American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson Rooted for Maddie Poppe to Win Over Himself: "Nobody Deserves it More Than Her"

Derek Hough, Red Nose Day

Derek Hough Aces Red Nose Day's Celebrity Ninja Warrior Course, Proving There's Nothing He Can't Do

The Tonight Show, Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke Ditched Her Own Star Wars Screening to Watch the Royal Wedding

Rev Bishop Michael Curry, Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding Bishop Says He "Only Deviated Slightly" From His Script

Adam Rippon, Dancing With the Stars, Tonya Harding

What Feud? Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and Dancing With the Stars Cast React to Those Pesky Rumors

James Corden, Julia Carey, Royal Wedding Arrivals

James Corden Reveals How He Nearly Interrupted the Royal Wedding

Adam Rippon, Jenna Johnson

Dancing With the Stars Winner Adam Rippon Has the Best Piece of Advice About Life

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.