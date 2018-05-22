Dancing With the Stars Winner Adam Rippon Has the Best Piece of Advice About Life

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 22, 2018 6:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

First he got a bronze medal, now Adam Rippon has a mirrorball trophy. The Olympic figure skater won the first all-athletes season of Dancing With the Stars alongside his professional dance partner Jenna Johnson.

"I think I did the world's ugliest cry," Jenna said about hearing their name called as winners. "I did a Kim Kardashian cry. I'm so embarrassed. I'm terrified to watch it back."

"I mean, it was just crazy because we could see everybody's dances and everybody's freestyle they just kind of hit it out of the park. To then hear our names at the end, it's just so cool, so awesome," Adam said.

Photos

Dancing With the Stars' Most Shocking Eliminations

Throughout the competition Adam and Jenna wowed the judges, netting solid scores on a weekly basis, despite Adam saying there were a few times where he felt like he was just in the "wrong dance shoes."

"But now," he said, "I have my own pair of cha cha heels and I'm just ready to go. I even told Jenna…when this is done I want to keep dancing. It's been so much fun."

Now listen to this Olympian's piece of advice.

"I think when you continue to push yourself and step out of your comfort zone is when you have the best and most fulfilling experiences."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
Double Dare, Marc Summers, Liza Koshy

Double Dare Taps Liza Koshy as Host, Brings Back Marc Summers in New Role

Dave Annable

Dave Annable Gets "Vulnerable" After Being Fired From CBS' The Code

American Idol, Jimmy Kimmel

Hear What William Hung, Ruben Studdard and More American Idol Alums Are Up to in This Hilarious Song

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe

American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe Are Dating

American Idol Finale, Gabby, Caleb, Maddie

American Idol Winner Revealed: Find Out Who Won ABC's First Season

Sanjaya Malakar, American Idol, 2007

Sanjaya Malakar Makes a Surprise Appearance During American Idol's Finale—With Crying Girl in Tow!

Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska

Watch Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer Threaten to Quit the Show

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.