American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe Are Dating

Bet you didn't see this news coming!

Viewers watching American Idol were more than prepared to see a winner be announced during tonight's finale.

But before Ryan Seacrest could deliver the results, he wanted Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe to share some news.

"Back with you here live on American Idol. It's finale time. Results are coming up very soon. But before we get to those, we want to celebrate the incredible talent that is your top two," the host shared. "And the country has fallen in love with the two of you. I'm just wondering, is there a special significance to the song when you sing it with Maddie?"

Are you sitting down for this? The final two contestants are dating!