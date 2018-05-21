Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers Crowned Miss USA 2018

Ladies and gentlemen, we officially have a brand-new Miss USA!

Miss Nebraska was crowned Miss USA 2018 Monday night at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana. Competing against 50 other women, Sarah Rose Summers wowed the judges with her brains, beauty and talents.

But what really put her over the edge? Perhaps it was her answers to the final questions of the night.

Early in the show, Miss Nebraska was asked to address the fact that one in four children in the United States live in single parent households. More specifically, the question was: How has that affected our generation's views on marriage and family?

"I am so grateful to have grown up in a home with two parents, she explained. "And so I can't personally relate to this, however, I do work in children's hospital as a certified child life specialist where I'm a liaison between the children and families and the medical team and I've seen single mothers at the bedside working remotely on their computers to stay by their children and support them, and I think that it just shows that children—no matter if it's a boy or a girl—that they can do that."