Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Finale: And the Winner Is...

Let's be honest, we all saw this coming.

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes' shortened four-week run came to an end on Monday night, with three celebrity athletes left in the running: Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and Josh Norman.

And by the end of the ABC reality hit's finale, we finally saw the athlete we all predicted would win the whole thing as soon as the cast was announced hoist the mirrorball trophy in the air: Adam Rippon!

The beloved Olympic figure skater and his professional partner Jenna Johnson beat Tonya and Sasha Farber, and Josh and Sharna Burgess, to take home the big win.