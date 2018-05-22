Hugh Grant's Lively, Scandalous Road From Dedicated Bachelor to Devoted Father of Five

"It was only then that I found that, on a number of occasions, I was unable to access my voicemail messages," Khan said in 2011, according to the Evening Standard, referring to an incident in 2006. "Lo and behold, a few days later, a story appeared in the News of the World, which referred directly to a private phone conversation."

Grant testified during the 2011 Leveson Inquiry at the Royal Courts of Justice about the media's increasingly vicious, invasive tactics to procure information, ironically drawing more attention to himself while advocating for privacy. (Just this past February, Mirror Group Newspapers agreed to pay a reported six-figure settlement to Grant for hacking between 1998 and 2009; he plans to donate the sum to the Hacked Off campaign, as he did with a 2012 settlement from NOTW.)

"Well, I really hate giving newspaper interviews. I don't want people to be able to say, 'Oh look, he's using this hacking issue to get attention for himself,'" he told The Guardian, which had blown the lid off of the nefarious hacking practices, in March 2012 in one of his only interviews on the subject. "It just sticks in my craw if it's about me."

Grant confirmed to the paper that he was getting so riled up about NOTR during what were supposed to be social outings in recent years, that one night at a club he punched Murdoch's then-son-in-law Matthew Freud. "Er, that is true," the actor said. "I don't want to go into the details, but yeah, he put chocolate cake on my shirt and I lamped him."

He emphasized that he wasn't just arguing for a celebrity's right to privacy. "Your questions are about the trials and tribulations of me as an actor, but my ranting and raving is much more about corruption of the police, intimidation of government; all that kind of stuff," Grant said. "The trials and tribulations of so-called celebrities is the bottom of my list of concerns."