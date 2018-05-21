Patrick J. Adams Apologizes After Being Accused of Bullying a Body Shamer on Social Media

Patrick J. Adams is apologizing for his recent social media post.

Over the weekend, the Suits actor attended his former co-star Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry alongside his wife, Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario. After the wedding celebrations ended, Adams and Bellisario headed to the airport to catch a flight out of London.

While there, Adams posted a photo to Instagram of a sleeping woman who he says body shamed him and Bellisario.

"She reads her paper. See's picture of me and Troian from wedding. 'My God. What a terrible photo of you.' I look over. 'Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?' She pauses. 'Well, you're just so....chunky.'" Adams detailed in the since-deleted post (via Daily Mail). "She laughs and falls asleep. I photograph her sleeping. And....scene. #royalwedding."