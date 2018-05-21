Royal Family Attends Chelsea Flower Show After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II attended her first public engagement since her grandson Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle over the weekend.
On Monday, two days after witnessing Harry and Meghan tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the 92-year-old monarch was photographed attending the Chelsea Flower Show in London alongside Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Sophie is married to Prince Edward, the youngest child of the Queen and Prince Philip. For the occasion, organized by The Royal Horticultural Society, the Queen wore a light pink coat and dress.
Following Harry and Meghan's wedding on Saturday, the Queen hosted a luncheon reception for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, where Elton John performed for the guests in attendance.