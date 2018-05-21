Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time After Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 21, 2018 10:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Mirrorpix / MEGA

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted for the first time since their royal wedding over the weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of family and friends including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. While Meghan's dad was unable to make it to the wedding because of his health, Harry's father, Prince Charles, stepped in to walk her down the aisle.

Shortly after their wedding on Saturday, the couple had a lunchtime reception with Queen Elizabeth II and guests, where Elton John performed.

Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Wedding Portraits Revealed

That evening, Harry and Meghan celebrated with a reception with their closest friends and family at Frogmore House at Windsor Castle . The couple was last photographed heading to the celebration on Saturday night.

Now the couple has just been photographed heading back to Kensington Palace. Photos show Harry in the driver's seat alongside a smiling Meghan on Monday.

These photos come just hours after the couple's first official wedding portraits were released on Monday morning.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday," a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared along with the portraits. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

Royal Wedding, Official Photos, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski

On Saturday, celebrity guests Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Elton John, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were there to witness Harry and Meghan tie the knot. During the ceremony, Harry and Meghan also honored his late mother, Princess Diana.

All of Diana's siblings were in attendance at the wedding on Saturday, where Lady Jane Fellowes gave her reading. Harry and Meghan also remembered his mother with the bridal bouquet. For the bouquet, the couple chose Diana's favorite flower, forget-me-nots. The Palace also shared that a day before the wedding, Harry hand-picked flowers from their private garden at Kensington Palace for the ceremony.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Royals
Latest News
Kim Raver, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Welcomes Kim Raver Back as Season 15 Series Regular

Official Wedding Portrait, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton

How Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding Portraits Differ From William and Kate's

LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes Celebrates Stepmother's Day With Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville's Sons

Descendants 3

Descendants 3 Casts Cheyenne Jackson as Iconic Disney Villain

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Netflix

President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama Head to Netflix With New Production Deal

Cardi B, Music Video

Cardi B Is a Bride and a Widow in "Be Careful" Music Video

Kristen Doute, James Kennedy

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Reunion Revisits the Rumor of Kristen Doute and James Kennedy's Hook-Up in Mexico

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.