Grey's Anatomy Welcomes Kim Raver Back as Season 15 Series Regular

by Billy Nilles | Mon., May. 21, 2018 10:06 AM

Kim Raver, Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Welcome back, Teddy Altman.

After popping up in last week's season 14 finale to not only be awarded the position of interim chief of surgery while Bailey (Chandra Wilson) takes a sabbatical, but also drop the bomb that she's with child, ABC has announced that Kim Raver will return to Grey's Anatomy this fall as a series regular once again.

"I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular. Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly," Raver said in a statement. "I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story."

Story developing...

