Cardi B Is a Bride and a Widow in "Be Careful" Music Video

YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 21, 2018 9:09 AM
YouTube
There's an end to this tumultuous love story—and it involves a coffin.
In honor of her track "Be Careful," Cardi B has released her latest music video and it's a dark and twisted tale. In the infidelity-themed visual, the rapper first appears all in white as a bride and takes her place at the altar with her man.
However, as she rhymes about cheating and karma, the video shifts to a dark funeral as she reemerges in an all-black ensemble and approaches a coffin holding her husband.
It's clear things did not end well for these two considering she leans over the coffin, tells her dead partner "You make me sick" and then slams it closed.
In the finale scene, Cardi drives into the desert and puts a cross into the ground, seemingly at the site of her husband's grave.
Directed by Jora Frantzis, the video is an obvious depiction of the track's themes. While fans suspected the song was about Cardi's fiancé Offset when it first came out in March, the star denied those suggestions.
"No, I wasn't talkin' about Offset, I just was talkin' about things that I relate to and that have happened to me…you just think about different types of things that you went with different type of men," she said in an interview with Ebro Darden for Beats 1.
"First of all, I heard the record before I even like was in love with Offset…Our relationship is like, at first we liked each other, but it was very protective of each other because people would put things in your ears and it's like I gotta protect my heart."
No matter what the inspiration is, the video has already caught the eye of fans everywhere with nearly 500,000 views in its first hour.
Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue Transport Us Back to the '90s With "Whatta Man" at 2018 Billboard Music Awards
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!