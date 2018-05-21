Chrissy Teigen Captures the Realities of Life After Giving Birth With One Photo

Thank you Chrissy Teigen for keeping it real.

The candid star gave birth to a son last week with husband John Legend. As to be expected of the social media maven, the famous mama has been keeping fans looped into her new life with two little ones via her digital platforms.

Late Sunday, she shared a shot on Instagram that instantly caught fans' eye. The photo was of Teigen cradling her swaddled newborn in one arm with her firstborn daughter Luna Stephens behind her playing with a pink toy harp. The star was wearing a pair of post-birth underwear visible over the top of a flowing skirt and was holding what appeared to be an avocado in her free hand.

"If you haven't seen @aliwong's new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials #asianpearunderwear," she captioned the shot, referencing the comedian and fellow mom of two. During her latest special, Wong poked fun at the typical postpartum underpants and described them as the "same material that they package those fancy Korean pears in."