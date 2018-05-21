Revisiting Meghan Markle's Road to Royalty by the Numbers

When Meghan Markle was a child, it seemed the closest she would ever get to royalty was an afternoon of make-believe spent with her friends.

Donning a gold crown and cast as the queen in a backyard birthday party skit, the then-8-year-old was a California girl with a budding flair for acting and a father whose career as a lighting director introduced her to the world of Hollywood.

More than 5,000 miles away, her future husband, Prince Harry, was barely 6 years old and adapting to his unique life as Princess Diana's second son and a member of the royal family.

Long before they met on a blind date courtesy of a mutual friend, the spotlight found the future American star early when, as an 11-year-old girl, she took issue with a sexist dish soap advertisement geared solely toward women and took the initiative to speak up with letters penned to then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, Linda Ellerbee, Gloria Allred and the soap's manufacturer, Procter & Gamble. Her efforts made an impact and the company ultimately adjusted the commercial's wording, a feat she proudly later recalled while speaking at a UN Women event as an official advocate.