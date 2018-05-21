10 Stats About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding That May Surprise You

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 21, 2018 4:00 AM
Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19.
The bride and groom exchanged vows in front of 600 people at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The newly appointed Duchess of Sussex wore a Givenchy gown by the fashion house's artistic director Clare Waight Keller.
After becoming husband and wife, the two shared a kiss on the chapel's steps and embarked on a carriage processions through the town. The newlyweds then celebrated their nuptials with a lunchtime reception for all 600 guests, which was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Hall.
Afterwards, Meghan changed into a Stella McCartney dress and drove off with her prince to a private reception at Frogmore House. Prince Charles hosted the evening soirée for 200 of the bride and groom's closest family members and friends.
Now that the royal wedding is over, it's time to analyze: What exactly went into producing one of the most iconic weddings in history? Check out the following statistics to get an idea—a few figures may surprise you.
JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images
29.2 million: According to Nielsen, 29.2 million people in the U.S. tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan say "I do." Back in 2011, about 22.8 million people watched Prince William and Kate Middleton tie the knot. However, Harry and Meghan's wedding aired across 15 U.S. networks while William and Kate's nuptials aired across 11.
18 million: According to The Guardian, almost 18 million people in the U.K. tuned in to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed. Per The Telegraph, more than 24 million people in the U.K. watched William and Kate wed in 2011.
Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images
3.4 million: 3.4 million social media users tweeted about the royal wedding from the start of the big day to the end of the ceremony. Bishop Michael Curry's address generated 40,000 tweets per minute while the declaration of Harry and Meghan as husband and wife produced 27,000 tweets per minute.
53: All 53 countries of the Commonwealth were honored on Meghan's veil through the representation of a distinct flower from each country.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
16: Meghan arrived at St. George's Chapel in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV. According to NBC, it was one of only 16 ever built.
500: To make Harry and Meghan's wedding cake, baker Claire Ptak used 500 eggs. The recipe for the lemon-elderflower cake also called for 200 Amalfi lemons, 44 pounds of butter, 44 pounds of flour, 44 pounds of sugar and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial. In addition, the cake took five days to make and required a team of six bakers. It was also decorated with 150 flowers.
$45 million: According to CBS News, the royal wedding cost approximately $45 million.
7,500: A team of 25 chefs created approximately 7,500 food items for the couple's lunchtime reception. Guests enjoyed a range of sweet and savory canapés, as well as a selection of bowl foods, including fricassee of free range chicken with morel mushrooms and young leeks; pea and mint risotto with pea shoots, truffle oil and parmesan crisps; and 10-hour-slow-roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling. Of course, there was also the wedding cake.
30: According to the Palace, those who worked on Meghan's wedding veil washed their hands every 30 minutes to keep the tulle and threads "pristine."
100,000: More than 100,000 people lined the route of Harry and Meghan's wedding procession route to see the newlyweds ride by in a carriage.
