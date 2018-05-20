Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei Have a Sweet Reunion at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

No hard feelings here!

Former band mates Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei reunited on Sunday at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards! While only Camila performed, both were in attendance at the show and were snapped in a sweet embrace outside of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Camila left the group in late 2016 after some collaborations with artists like Shawn Mendes. Although there seemed to be a little bit of animosity between the group at the very end of her transition to a solo career, it looks like all is well between these two. Plus, this photo is giving us all the feels.