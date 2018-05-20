People Can't Stop Talking About Nick Jonas' Muscles at the 2018 BBMA's

Nick Jonas knows how to get people talking!

The musician showed up to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards looking like a full snack! While he didn't perform during the show, his muscles were front and center. The "Jealous" singer showed up wearing a red dress shirt with the one suspender over the shoulder. Turns out, the internet was a big fan of his fit physique.

Of course people are used to the former boy band member looking amazing, but it seems like he may have worked out a little extra for this appearance. At least that was the consensus on Twitter when his muscles started trending.