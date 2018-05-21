A Look at Meghan Markle's Fashion Highs From Her Wedding Weekend

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., May. 21, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding, fashion

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images

What a fashion whirlwind!

From the pre-wedding ensemble to the wedding gown to the reception dress, the style evolution Meghan Markle took us through in just one weekend will go down in history. There was meaning behind every detail, from the new Duchess of Sussex's 16.5-foot veil to the aquamarine ring she wore to the intimate reception (hint: It may or may not have belonged to Princess Diana). 

By now, you've surely seen the royal's long-sleeve, silk wedding gown by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, but let's take a look back at the style highs—including the tiara, the shoes and makeup—that made every look so perfect. 

Click through to relive the moments that will down in fashion history. 

Photos

All Meghan Markle's Outfits From Her Royal Wedding Weekend

RELATED ARTICLE:  Meghan Markle Is a Modern Bride in Givenchy!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Royal Wedding , Weddings
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jennifer Lopez Came Unbuttoned to the Billboard Music Awards 2018

Christina Aguilera, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Christina Aguilera Brought a Met Gala-Worthy Train to Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Kelly Clarkson Channels a Dark Queen at Billboard Music Awards 2018

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding, fashion

4 Classic Celeb Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's Gown

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Highs

How Meghan Markle Bent the Royal Style Rules on Her Wedding Day

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

All the Details on Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney Royal Wedding Reception Dress

ESC: Selena Gomez, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Red Hot "Wolves" Top Is on Sale

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.