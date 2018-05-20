Jennifer Lopez Came Unbuttoned to the Billboard Music Awards 2018

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., May. 20, 2018 5:13 PM

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez knows how to keep it cool under pressure. 

How? She lets her red carpet ensembles breathe. The "On the Floor" singer arrived to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards without breaking a sweat...even though she was wearing Roberto Cavalli-branded velvet and leather and Casadei over-the-knee boots. While most of us would be melting in the Las Vegas 90-degree weather, the World of Dance star looked comfortable in the heat. J.Lo is a Sin City regular now that her All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood is underway, after all. 

To keep things breezy, even while wearing heavy fabrics, Jennifer wore her crocodile-textured shirt partially unbuttoned, intentionally leaving the matching bralette peeking out. The asymmetrical skirt featured a high slit, which exposed a sliver of skin. The overall look was balanced but fully monochrome. 

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

In fact, even the Shades of Blue star's oxblood box clutch matched the ensemble. Her makeup look, created by Scott Barnes, featured the same maroon tones, with a smoke technique used on the lids as well as under the eye. In traditional J.Lo fashion, she was not without her neutral glossy lip. 

Jennifer rocked an edgy blunt bob, created by hairstylist Lorenzo Martin. While typical bobs are sleek and straight on red carpets, J.Lo's hair pro considered the heat and created a piece-y bedtime look that sizzled. 

What did you think of her look?

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

