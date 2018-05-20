Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Way to keep a secret, Taylor Swift!

Viewers tuning into the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night knew they were in for a star-studded night of performers and presenters. But little did they know that the "Delicate" singer was planning a trip to Las Vegas to be part of NBC's award show.

The music superstar showed up in a beautiful floor length lilac gown with gorgeous silver embellishments and a long slit. Its been a while since Taylor last walked a carpet and she pulled out all of the stops for her first major return.

Perhaps the special appearance shouldn't come as a complete surprise to Swifties. In addition to being nominated for five big awards, the Artist of the Year nominee also had a free night for her Reputation stadium tour.