Ciara Gushes Over Motherhood and Her "Rock Star" Kids at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ciara can't stop smiling when it comes to her family.

While appearing on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet Sunday night, the "I Bet" singer was more than excited for a night of unforgettable performances.

At the same time, she couldn't help but have kids on her mind.

During her stop on Live From the Red Carpet, Ciara shared new details about her son Future Jr. who just celebrated a big birthday.

"Future is so special. He just turned 4. He's such a rock star. He's full of so much life and he loves to dance, loves Michael Jackson. It's amazing how timeless his work is at this day and age. A kid Future's age is looking, being mesmerized, wants to moon walk the moves. It's so good," she shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "We dance nonstop in the house."