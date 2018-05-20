EXCLUSIVE!

Halsey Reveals That She May Have Been "Bamboozled" Into Dating G-Eazy

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 4:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Halsey, G-Eazy

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Not exactly love at first sight! 

G-Eazy and Halsey are relationship goals, but don't be fooled, because it may have taken a little bit of convincing for the musicians to get together. Halsey stopped by to talk with Jason Kennedy on the E! red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and revealed how G-Eazy won her heart. 

"He was just really persistent," an embarrassed Halsey dished. :He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. Okay I like you back.'" But once she did, the rest was history...kind of. 

Watch

Billboard Awards' First-Time Winners

"I'm glad I did," she shared. "I got bamboozled a little bit. I got tricked into it." Well, it worked out in her best interest and the couple has now been going strong for a little over a year. She may have been bamboozled, but it worked out in her favor! 

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Monday, May 21, at 8 a.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Awards , Red Carpet , Halsey , G-Eazy , Top Stories
Latest News
Jenna Dewan, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jenna Dewan Jokes Her Daughter Has "Some Serious Moves" When It Comes to Dancing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Shawn Mendes, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Looks Back on "Unreal" Performance With Taylor Swift

BTS, 2017 American Music Awards

BTS Shares Their Number One Social Media Rule at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Finally Meeting Steve Carell After 40-Year-Old Virgin Name Drop

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and "Best Friend" Taylor Swift Reunite on Stage During reputation Tour

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

BTS, 2017 American Music Awards

BTS Collaborating With Shawn Mendes? Band Teases "Conversations" With Singer

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.