Then & Now: See Which Guests Went to Both Prince William and Prince Harry's Royal Weddings

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 20, 2018 4:40 PM

With only 600 guests at their nuptials at St. George's Chapel and 200 at the exclusive after party at Frogmore House, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding was most certainly the most exclusive event of the year—maybe even the decade.

Given all the people who didn't make the guest list (like many members of Meghan's own family), scoring an invite to the wedding may be harder than getting into Harvard!

But what about those lucky guests who also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding on April 29, 2011?

From Zara Tindall to Princess Eugenie and The Beckhams, check out which wedding guests attended both royal weddings and what they wore on each celebratory occasions...

Princess Beatrice, Royal Wedding, Split

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

The royal made waves seven years ago when she donned the peach ensemble for William and Kate's wedding. For Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding she opted for a more colorful and bold blue ensemble.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Royal Wedding, Split

Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The Beckhams

David and Victoria opted for similar ensembles in both 2011 and 2018.

Princess Eugenie, Royal Wedding, Split

Mike Marsland/Getty Images, CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

The royal definitely went for a much more refined and retro style this royal wedding.

Queen Elizabeth, Royal Wedding, Split

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth

The queen was at both royal weddings—of course!

Earl Spencer, Karen Spencer, Royal Wedding, Split

REX/Shutterstock

Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer

For Kate and William's wedding the Earl Spencer pretty much wore the same thing, however Karen Spencer added some major color with her purple ensemble, which matches her husband's tie.

Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall, Royal Wedding, Split

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire; Shutterstock

Zara and Mike Tindall

The daughter of Princess Anne scored an invite to both royal weddings—only this time she was quite pregnant.

Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, Split

Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, Shutterstock

Prince Harry

From wedding guest to man of the hour, this is how Harry's royal wedding style changed! 

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Royal Wedding, Split

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton

Pippa grabbed the attention of the world when she wore a form-fitting dress from Sarah Burton by Alexander McQueen. Seven years later, the pregnant Brit wore light green floral dress made by British brand The Fold.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Royal Wedding, Split

Jane Barlow/PA Wire; Shutterstock

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla wore peach to Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011 and pastel pink to Meghan and Harry's wedding. Meanwhile Charles donned his military duds for Wiliam's wedding but wore a grey morning suit to Harry's.

Carol Middleton, Michael Middleton, Royal Wedding, Split

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton

The Middletons wore similar styles to watch their daughter wed a prince in 2011 and then to support their family seven years later.

Chelsy Davy, Royal Wedding, Split

Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Shutterstock

Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend was at both royal weddings. The blonde donned a blue ensemble to watch her ex walk down the aisle.

David Furnish, Sir Elton John, Royal Wedding, Split

REX/Shutterstock

David Furnish and Sir Elton John

The longtime couple wore traditional British morning suits for both weddings.

Lady Kitty Spencer, Royal Wedding, Split

Martin Fraser/FilmMagic; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer

For William and Kate's wedding, Princess Diana's niece wore a beige ensemble. While the 27-year-old floral emerald green ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, complete with a Philip Treacy headpiece, for the most recent royal wedding.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Wedding, Split

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire; Shutterstock

Prince William & Kate Middleton

Eight years later, these two went from newlyweds to the parents of three!

