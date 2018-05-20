BTS Shares Their Number One Social Media Rule at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 3:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
BTS, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

It's all about social media! 

BTS, America's newest K-Pop sensation, stopped by the E! red carpet to with Jason Kennedy at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and share everything from their newfound success to their ultimate rules for posting on their social media platforms. 

"We cannot get use to it, it's a miracle," the band shared. "They are like the most amazing fans in the world." Well you can say that again! All of their fans could barely contain themselves while Jason spoke to the group. 

One of the reasons their careers have taken off is due to their amazing social media accounts. The guys revealed that they control what they are posting, but since there are seven of them, they have a few rules. "No drunken tweets," the band jokingly shared! 

Watch

Inside the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The band will also be taking the stage later tonight to perform their newest single "Fake Love," and revealed that they have been practicing for three months. "It will be more powerful than ever," they shared with Jason. 

We're looking forward to it! 

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Monday, May 21, at 8 a.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Red Carpet , Jason Kennedy , Top Stories
Latest News
Jenna Dewan, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jenna Dewan Jokes Her Daughter Has "Some Serious Moves" When It Comes to Dancing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Shawn Mendes, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Looks Back on "Unreal" Performance With Taylor Swift

Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Finally Meeting Steve Carell After 40-Year-Old Virgin Name Drop

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and "Best Friend" Taylor Swift Reunite on Stage During reputation Tour

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

BTS, 2017 American Music Awards

BTS Collaborating With Shawn Mendes? Band Teases "Conversations" With Singer

Pop Star Pop Quiz

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.