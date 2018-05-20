Kelly Clarkson Recalls Finally Meeting Steve Carell After 40-Year-Old Virgin Name Drop

More than a decade ago, Kelly Clarkson's name unexpectedly popped up in a now-iconic movie scene.

The film was The 40-Year-Old Virgin and, as fans well know, Steve Carell's character was in the process of getting his hairy chest waxed when—mid-rip—he screamed out "Kelly Clarkson!"

"I was like, 'Is that an insult?'" Clarkson recalled thinking in an interview with E!'s Jason Kennedy on the BBMA red carpet. "'Cause you're like in pain and you think of me?"

While we'd venture to say it was more of just an impromptu joke, the songstress ultimately got to meet Carell face to face at the Golden Globe Awards.

"He was so nice!" she gushed. "I love when you meet people that you love and they're lovely. That doesn't always happen. He was so cool. His wife was so rad."

"I don't even know what I was doing at the Golden Globes, but I was there. I got in somehow," she joked.