Kailyn Lowry Sets the Record Straight After Reported Briana DeJesus Fight

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry is setting the record straight after reports surfaced that she and her reality show co-star Briana DeJesus got into a "heated disagreement" on Saturday while taping the MTV show's season 8 reunion special.

On Saturday evening, Us Weekly reported there was a physical fight on set after a source told the outlet, "There was a physical altercation between them, but both returned to resume finish filming."

However, on Sunday afternoon Kailyn told E! News that the physical altercation was actually between Briana's sister Brittany DeJesus.

There was no fight, said Kailyn. "Brittany ran up behind me and pulled my hair. That was it."

Kailyn clarified to E! News that she attempted to have words with the cast mate, but she wouldn't bite.

"I confronted [Briana] alone and she wouldn't get up. I just wanted to hash it out. But she didn't want to. We went into a private room without cameras and I told her to get up. She wouldn't get up. That was that," said Kailyn.

Similarly, following the headlines, Kailyn took to Twitter on Sunday morning to tell her fans she didn't get in a fight: "I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeelax."

The fight is believed to be about Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, whom Briana had a short-lived romance with that ended in January 2018.