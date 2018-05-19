Meghan Markle’s Glow Up Is the Real Royal Wedding MVP

Now that is one epic glow up!

It's been 22 years since a then-15-year-old Meghan Markle was just an American tourist on summer vacation, posing with a gal pal in front of Buckingham Palace—and now—flash forward more than two decades and the once plucky spaghetti-strap tank top-wearing, Converse slides-rocking sightseer is now married to Prince Harry of England.

According to a report by Metro News, the much-tweeted-about photo comes from Markle's trip to Europe in the summer of 1996 with friend Ninaki Priddy.

Of course the Internet and the meme-machine is loving this photo, showing a high school -aged Meghan years before meeting her Prince Charming, who just so happened to be a literal prince of merry ole England.

From gawky tourist to Duchess of Sussex—life doesn't get to be much more of a fairy tale ending than this!