Frogmore House, Windsor Castle and More of the World's Most Lavish Castles

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Windsor Castle, Royal Wedding 2018

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Welcome to Windsor Castle!

After hosting royal weddings for centuries, St. George's Chapel served as the setting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday, with 600 guests in attendance and an estimated 100,000 people lined up along the wedding procession route to be a part of this unforgettable event. 

Standing as one of the most inhabited castles in the world, Windsor Castle is where Prince Harry was baptized in 1984, and where Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles wed in 2005. Clearly, the Berkshire castle is an important venue for the royal family, and will also serve as the wedding venue for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank this autumn.

Photos

Insane Royal Palaces & Castles

Of course, Windsor Castle wasn't the only venue for the wedding festivities, as the second reception was held at Frogmore House, a gorgeous country house that serves as the royal family's retreat, located about a half-mile away from Windsor Castle. It was last used in 2008 as the venue for the wedding reception for Peter Phillips, the Queen's granson, and Autumn Kelly

And make sure to grab your passport, as our gallery of the most insane royal palaces and castles around the world will show you just how Windsor Castle and Frogmore House compare!

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royal Wedding , Royals , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Highs

Chocolate, Shortbread, and a Coupon: What Was in the Royal Wedding Gift Bag

J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt to Pay for the Funerals for the Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims

Adele, Royal Wedding, Instagram

Adele Sends Prince Harry a Touching Message About Princess Diana After Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

The Best Theories on Meghan Markle's Something Borrowed and Something Blue at the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Reception Dresses

Harry & Meghan, Lifetime

2 Royal Wedding Guests Arrived in a Dress from Lifetime's Harry & Meghan Movie

Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland, Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's Love Letter to Mom Perfectly Showcases Their Unbreakable Bond

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.