Elton John, Victoria Beckham and More Celebrity Royal Wedding Guests Pay Tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Social Media

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sat., May. 19, 2018 12:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated wedding was quite the star-studded affair.

With A-list names such as George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, and David and Victoria Beckham in attendance, it was abundantly clear that the ceremony held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19 was one of the year's most high-profile tickets. And for the celebs who were lucky enough to find themselves with an invitation to the big day, when the ceremony was over, it was time to get on social media and share a tribute to the happy couple with the whole world.

Photos

Royal Wedding Celebrity Guest's Best Social Media Tributes

To see what the newly-appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex's famous friends had to say about the day and the couple, be sure to check out our new gallery. And just a warning, some of these heartfelt tributes might leave you with a tear in your eye!

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Elton John , David Beckham , Victoria Beckham , Priyanka Chopra , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry
Latest News
Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Ring

Meghan Markle Appears to Have Worn Princess Diana's Ring to Royal Wedding Reception

Serena Williams

Serena Williams' Royal Wedding Reception Look Has Us in Awe Once Again

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Groundbreaking Wedding Highlighted Diversity

ESC: Meghan Markle, beauty under 25

Meghan Markle Commissioned the Perfect Royal Wedding Gift for Her Best Friends

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

All the Details on Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney Royal Wedding Reception Dress

ESC: Selena Gomez, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Red Hot "Wolves" Top Is on Sale

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, Kiss

How Meghan Markle Americanized the Royal Wedding: The Songs, the Cake and All Those Celebrity Guests

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.