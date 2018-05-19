Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dazzle as They Arrive to Royal Wedding Reception

The royal wedding continues! After saying "I do," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived to their second reception of the day.

The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiled for photos as they made their way into Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Both Prince Harry and Meghan switched from their formal bridal attire into glamorous, black tie ensembles. The stunning bride wore a Stella McCartney design, while her groom looked suave in a classic tux.

Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in style behind the wheel of a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. In a sweet touch, the license plate read "E190518," today's date.

Prince Charles is hosting the Saturday evening gathering, which boasts a much more exclusive guest list than the preceding reception and ceremony.