The Funniest Photos of Super Excited Royal Wedding Fans

And you thought you were excited for the royal wedding!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on Saturday, with the star-studded crowd showing up in their finest wedding garb and on their best behavior at the unforgettable ceremony. Fortunately for us, fans were able to proudly have no chill about the event.

While only 600 guests were invited inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to watch the couple exchange vows, an estimated 100,000 well-wishers lined up along the wedding procession route to be part of the big day, and man, were they excited. Like, really excited.