Queen Elizabeth II Gives Prince Harry Special Permission to Sport a Beard While in Uniform at Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sat., May. 19, 2018 10:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle at St. George's Castle at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19 was a celebration full of moments that stood just outside of tradition: Prince Charles walked the bride down the aisle, an American reverend delivered the address, the stars of Suits were in attendance...

But perhaps one of the biggest breaks from tradition was the sight of His Royal Highness, now the Duke of Sussex, sporting his signature ginger beard while wearing the Blues and Royals frockcoat uniform of the British Army despite it being customary to be clean-shaven when dressed as such. 

"Her Majesty The Queen gave her permission for Prince Harry to get married in his uniform," Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement. While not explicitly stated, it seems to be understood that the Queen's permission covered her grandson's facial hair, as well.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Brian Lawless/PA Wire

British Army rules don't usually allow for beards, except for rare circumstances such as skin complaints or religious reasons. Pioneer Sergeants are the only rank allowed to have one, thought members of the Special Forces can when behind enemy lines. However, Harry's permission may also be due to the fact that he's no longer a serving officer and not bound to honor military rules any longer.

Harry left the forces in June 2015 and began sporting his signature beard in September of the same year. 

He's also the first royal bridegroom to not be clean shaven since the Queen's own grandfather, King George V, married Mary of Teck all the way back in 1893. 

That Harry, always breaking with tradition!

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royal Wedding , Prince Harry , Queen Elizabeth II , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton

Deja Vu! Kate Middleton Is a Repeat Offender at Meghan Markle's Wedding

Oprah Winfrey, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams Took Buses to the Royal Wedding—Just Like Everyone Else

Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Royal Wedding, The Wedding Planner

Um, Did Meghan Markle Look Like Jennifer Lopez on Her Wedding Day?

Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, Sticking Tongue Out, Royal Wedding

Princess Charlotte and Her Tongue Just Pulled a Prince Harry at the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, Empty Seat

That Empty Seat at the Royal Wedding? It Wasn't for Princess Diana

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, Rings, Ceremony

See a Close-Up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rings

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Prince Charles' Goddaughter Compares the Royal Wedding to Princess Diana's in 1981

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.