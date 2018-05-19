Princess Charlotte and Her Tongue Just Pulled a Prince Harry at the Royal Wedding

REX/Shutterstock; Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Sat., May. 19, 2018 10:00 AM
REX/Shutterstock; Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Kids say the darndest things? More like do the darndest things.
It was a big day for Princess Charlotte and her siblings as they played an important role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.
But at just three years old, it would be more than understandable if Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter had some LOL-worthy moments at some point in the day.
Look no further than when Princess Charlotte arrived at St. George's Chapel to perform her duties as a bridesmaid.
In a photo going viral, Prince George and Prince Louis' sister stuck out her tongue long enough for photographers to snap a photo. But as it turns out, Prince Harry totally did the same thing years ago.
The newlywed was captured doing something very similar to photographers in 1988. While it wasn't for a wedding ceremony, the occasion was still a big one as his cousin Princess Beatrice of York was born.
He also showcased his tongue when he arrived for a school play with Princess Diana. Too much to wonder what Miley Cyrus thinks of all this?
Ultimately, Princess Charlotte was quite the hit at St. George's Chapel as she walked in wearing a white dress from Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier, made with Ivory silk Radzimir. The dress featured short puff sleeves and a double silk ribbon in the back.
To finish the look, Kate's only daughter wore Aquazurra shoes, which were monogrammed and dated—a gift from Meghan—and a flower crown.
As for that wave on the steps of St. George's Chapel? Yes, we're still smiling too.
Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.
Queen Elizabeth II Gives Prince Harry Special Permission to Sport a Beard While in Uniform at Royal Wedding
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!