Prince Charles' Goddaughter Compares the Royal Wedding to Princess Diana's in 1981

"Oh my God, all I do, of course, is compare one wedding to the other one that I was on. Completely different thing," she told hosts Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski Melanie Bromley and Sarah-Jane Crawford. "This one is absolutely fairy tale to the last moment. Very low-key compared to that 1981 one of over-the-top '80s fashion, over-the-top pomp and circumstance. Amazing for a future king, but I think this one is very reflective of both Harry and Meghan. We're seeing all those little low-key differences that Meghan is already putting in place, which is amazing because, of course, that's the Royal Family and it's hard to tinker with their framework."

Hicks, who founded lifestyle brand India Hicks, Inc. in 2015, couldn't help but hone in on Markle's bridesmaids, given that she's been in their place. "The bridesmaids particularly, of course, I'm looking at them, having had the experience of having ridden in that glass carriage myself," she said. "What I loved was the shoes, the little bridesmaid shoes, and the way that Meghan gave them as a gift to the bridesmaids and they had those initials embroidered on the front. So there were really charming little moments that we saw from today."