How Meghan Markle Bent the Royal Style Rules on Her Wedding Day

Meghan Markle was simply perfection.

The Duchess of Sussex donned a custom Givenchy gown, created by Clare Waight Keller, to her nuptials to Prince Harry Saturday at Windsor Castle. The royal stunned in an elegant gown, diamond tiara lent by Queen Elizabeth II and a 16-foot veil. Needless to say, there was not a hair out of place! But did Meghan create any royal style faux pas?

The blushing bride seemed to cover all the bases. Floor-length dress? Check. Covered arms? Check. Headpiece? Check. As royal protocol dictates, she even got the queen's approval on the dress days before the wedding.

So how did this modern bride bring her style perspective to the big day? She tiptoed the line between old-world traditions and contemporary preferences.