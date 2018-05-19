How Fans Around the World Celebrated the Royal Wedding

by Billy Nilles | Sat., May. 19, 2018 8:43 AM
It was a who's who of global superstars in attendance to bear witness to the highly anticipated nuptials between Prince Harry and his blushing bride Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. We're talking David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, George and Amal Clooney. Even the stars of Suits were there!
But for all those fans whose invitations to the festivities, held on May 19, were clearly lost in the mail, there were plenty of makeshifts celebrations around the globe for the Royal Family fanatics and Suits superfans alike to gather and watch the big day. Here's what they looked like.
Marta Iwanek /The Canadian Press via AP
Toronto: Canadian fans in the town that Markle made her home while filming seven season of her hit USA legal drama turned out in droves to watch the now-retired actress exchange vows with His Royal Highness, as seen in the photo above.
New York City Over 300 adults and children RSVP'd for the festivities held early in the morning at the British International School of New York, lured in by promises of a ride on a carousel, a chance to pet a "royal" pony and dance around a maypole. And should the weather have turned wet, organizers had Union Jack umbrellas on hand.
Johannesburg: At 1Fox Market Shed in the South African city, a party for 5,000 revelers was held, featuring champagne, Union flag cupcakes and even bagpipe players.
Ibiza Fans on the Spanish island had a party at the Queen Vic pub in Santa Eulalia, run by British expats Stuart and Natalie Beckwith, to attend, giving Brits on holiday a little taste of home as they gathered to bear witness to nuptials.
Christchurch: The Pegasus Arms restaurant and bar in New Zealand had an extravagant celebration planned, with a wedding DJ, Kiwi comedian Shay Horay dressed as the Queen—with stuffed corgi in tow—making a speech and judging the best-dressed royal costume competition, a wedding cake, and, of course, a screening of the main event.
Los Angeles Dedicated fans on the West Coast attended a pajama party in the wee hours of Saturday morning at Hollywood hot spot Cat & Fiddle Pub. The sold-out event saw fans wearing pajama party hats, nightgowns and crowns, while Nottingham, England native Craig Young presided over a wedding-themed quiz while sporting a bathrobe and Prince Harry mask.
Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.
The Stolen Moments: What You Didn't Hear at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding, According to a Lip Reader
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!