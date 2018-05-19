The Stolen Moments: What You Didn't Hear at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding, According to a Lip Reader

"Thank you, father," Prince Harry said to Prince Charles. With that, Meghan Markle took her place at the altar next to Prince Harry.

The microphone wasn't on yet, but Prince Harry looked at Meghan at the start of the ceremony and asked her, "Are you OK? You look amazing." If you watched the wedding, you know what happened next: Prince Harry bit his lip.

"Thank you," Meghan said to the compliment.

Then, according to our lip reading expert, Tina Lannin from 121 Captions, the two exchanged some banter and Prince Harry replied, "absolutely gorgeous."

After the ceremony when Meghan and Prince Harry stepped out to greet the crowd after they exchanged vows, Meghan said to her new husband, "Do we kiss?" Kiss they did!