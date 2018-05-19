How Meghan Markle Spent Her Morning Before Marrying Prince Harry

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., May. 19, 2018 6:41 AM
Pre-wedding jitters? Not a chance for Meghan Markle.
It would be perfectly understandable if the bride-to-be was a bit overwhelmed the morning of her wedding. After all, she was set to marry Prince Harry in front of millions of people around the world.
Ultimately, the Suits star and philanthropist appeared to have enjoyed the hours before the ceremony without any drama.
Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland were able to wake up at the Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire where they enjoyed plenty of privacy and time to themselves.
The property offered "the utmost in privacy and escapism" before it was time to head over to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
While some brides are frantically finalizing their wedding vows hours before their wedding, Meghan's were all ready to go.
In fact, royal watchers were able to read the powerful words the day before the actual ceremony. "I, Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law," she stated. "In the presence of God I make this vow."
And before Meghan privately got into the car that would take her to the venue, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed a new title onto the bride. "Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed.
E! News has learned Meghan's hair was styled by Serge Normant while longtime friend Daniel Martin worked on her makeup earlier this morning as well.
And if you still have your doubts that Meghan was cool, calm and collective, just look at the day before when she stepped out with her mom arriving at the Cliveden House Hotel.
When asked how she's feeling with just a short time to go before the wedding, Meghan said she was feeling "wonderful."
Congratulations Meghan and here's to many more wonderful feelings in the night and years to come.
Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.
A Comparison of the Royal Wedding Kisses: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle vs. Prince William & Kate Middleton
