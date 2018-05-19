How Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., May. 19, 2018 6:24 AM

While Meghan Markle's wedding dress was just as stunning as Kate Middleton's gown, the dresses are actually quite different.

To wed Prince Harry, Meghan chose a Givenchy gown, created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, that "epitomises a timeless minimal elegance," as said in a statement from the royals. The dress features a wide neckline, revealing the Duchess of Sussex's décolletage and a sleek skirt of the dress that hung straight from her waistline.  

To finish her statement-making wedding ensemble, the American-born royal added a five-meter-long train with a lace trimmings, Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which the Queen allowed her borrow for the ceremony and white satin pumps from Givenchy.

ESC: Kate Middleton, prince William, Wedding

Standard/REX/Shutterstock

For the 2011 royal wedding, Kate Middleton chose a long-sleeve lace, ivory and satin gown with a V-neckline, designed by Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton.

To add to the epic reveal, the Duchess of Cambridge added an 8-foot long train (shorter than Meghan's), a veil with lace details and a sparking tiara (also borrowed from the Queen). Based on the looks of her royal predecessors, her overall look is understated, yet its full skirt and lace makes it more feminine and flirty than Meghan's choice.

After Kate's reveal, the dress became one of the most famous dresses of our time. (H&M even created a similar dress for fans to get her look for less). Now, we're excited to see if Meghan's dress will do the same.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.

