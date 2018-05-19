How Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's

While Meghan Markle's wedding dress was just as stunning as Kate Middleton's gown, the dresses are actually quite different.

To wed Prince Harry, Meghan chose a Givenchy gown, created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, that "epitomises a timeless minimal elegance," as said in a statement from the royals. The dress features a wide neckline, revealing the Duchess of Sussex's décolletage and a sleek skirt of the dress that hung straight from her waistline.

To finish her statement-making wedding ensemble, the American-born royal added a five-meter-long train with a lace trimmings, Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which the Queen allowed her borrow for the ceremony and white satin pumps from Givenchy.