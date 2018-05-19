Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Wedding Outfits Are the Cutest

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.

Although their ensembles matched the elegance of the affair, the clothing brand is surprisingly affordable with most of their casual children's clothing under $100.

Last May, the royal children wore coordinating outfits from British children's clothing brand, Pepa & Co. Prince George sported an ivory button-down shirt with a Peter Pan collar, slacks, knee-high socks and white shoes. His younger sister wore a dress of the same hue, featuring a large blush bow.

Prince George wore a children's version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat with his initials embroidered in gold on the shoulders, courtesy of tailors Dege & Skinner in Savile Row.

Princess Charlotte wore a white dress from Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier, made with Ivory silk Radzimir. The dress features short puff sleeves and a double silk ribbon in the back. To finish the look, Kate's only daughter wore Aquazurra shoes, which were monogrammed and dated—a gift from Meghan—and a flower crown.

After their aunt, Pippa Middleton , wed last year, the 4-year-old page boy and 3-year-old bridesmaid continued their royal responsibilities today at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's wedding ceremony. Arriving St. George's Chapel with their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William , the dashing duo were the most adorable royals in sight.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?

Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕