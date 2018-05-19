Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Married: All the Photos and Details on Their Royal Wedding

Alexi Lubomirski, who shot the couple's engagement portraits, is doing the formal wedding portraits (to be released next week). Meanwhile, florist Philippa Craddock and baker Claire Ptak each worked around the clock to ensure everything looked, smelled and tasted perfect.

Following the carriage procession, 600 guests will attend the first wedding reception at St. George's Hall; the newlyweds will join their family and friends once the ride is over. Later that evening, Charles will host a more intimate reception for 200 invited guests at Frogmore House.

The royal couple's love story has been well documented, but it actually began in secret. In November 2016, Harry issued a statement defending Meghan from "sexism and racism" on social media—and, in doing so, confirmed that he was, in fact, involved with the American actress. He proposed a year later, on what later he described in an interview with the BBC as a "standard, typical night" at their cottage. In fact, Meghan was roasting a chicken when he got on one knee to propose. "She didn't even let me finish. She said, 'Can I say yes? Can I say yes?'" Harry said. "I was like, 'Can I give you the ring? She goes, 'Oh, yes! The ring!' It was a really nice moment; it was just the two of us." Meghan lovingly described the proposal as "very romantic."

Introduced through a mutual friend, they met for their first "blind date" in July 2016. "Because I'm from the States, you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family," Meghan said in her BBC interview. "While I now understand very clearly there is a global interest there, I didn't know much about him. So, the only thing that I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was...I had one question. I said, 'Well, is he nice?' Because if he wasn't kind, then it didn't seem like it would make sense. So ,we went and met for a drink then, I think, very quickly into that, we said, 'What are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.'" Harry said he'd "never heard" of Meghan prior to their date, either. "I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her—and there she was, sitting there," he marveled. "I thought, 'I'm going to have to up my game here, sit down and make sure I've got a good chat.'"