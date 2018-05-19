Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Overcome With Emotion at Royal Wedding

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding is currently taking place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle!
Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, is seated close to the bride and groom at the front of the chapel and can be seen tearing up during the ceremony. Photos show Doria, wearing a Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Oscar de la Renta dress and coat, overcome with emotion as she watches her daughter tie the knot.
On Friday evening, Meghan was photographed arriving to Cliveden House Hotel, where she stayed before the wedding, with her mom. When asked how she was feeling with hours to go before the ceremony, Meghan told reporters she's feeling "wonderful." The duo arrived to the hotel after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II for afternoon tea at Windsor Castle.
Shortly before Meghan and her mom arrived at the hotel, her soon-to-be husband mingled with the public outside of their wedding location, Windsor Castle. Harry and Prince William greeted people in the streets, shaking their hands and having chats before returning to Windsor Castle.
Harry was also asked how he's feeling ahead of his nuptials, to which he replied, "Great."
The couple's wedding comes six months after they announced their engagement to the world. Harry proposed to Meghan after about a year and half of dating.
Following the couple's engagement announcement in November, the duo sat down for an interview, during which Harry said that his late mother Princess Diana and Meghan would've been "best friends."
When asked what it meant to have stones that belonged to Princess Diana included in her engagement ring, Meghan shared, "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is - and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to - to know that she's a part of this with us."
She continued, "And I think in being able to meet his aunts and - and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's - it's incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it's - it's perfect."
Prince Harry then shared what his mother would've thought of Meghan.
"Oh they'd be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends - best friends with Meghan," he said. "So no it's - you know it is days like - days like today when - when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that's going on I'm sure she's…"
"...she's with us," Markle said.
On May 4, a statement from the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry was released, which states that the royal is "keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding."
"All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading," the statement reads. "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."
The statement released on Friday also shared that both of Meghan's parents would play "important" roles in the wedding day. On the morning of the ceremony, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, accompanied her daughter to Windsor Castle.
And while the statement had said Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, would be walking her down the aisle, plans later changed when Thomas suffered a heart attack. Days before the wedding, Meghan confirmed her dad wouldn't be in attendance at the wedding. It was then announced that Harry's dad, Prince Charles, would walk Meghan down the aisle at the ceremony.
Congratulations to the couple on their special day!
Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.