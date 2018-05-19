The Meaning Behind Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Uniform

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., May. 19, 2018 3:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Prince William, Royal Wedding

Ian West/PA Wire

Prince Harry set the royal standard for dapper groom wear!

As expected, the man of the hour wore a military uniform to exchange vows with Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Duke of Sussex, who served over 10 years in the Armed Forces, donned a dark blue captain's uniform, tailored by Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.

The single-breasted frockcoat featured blue doeskin and regimental braiding. Accoutrements on the uniform featured gold embroidered crowns, ranked by Major status. Four medal ribbons also adorned the uniform to represent K.C.V.O., Afghanistan with rosette, The Queen's Golden Jubilee and The Queen's Diamond Jubilee. 

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

Before the groom's big day, there was question whether the prince would wear a military uniform, like Prince William did for his nuptials, or a modern suit or tuxedo, like he did for the official engagement portrait.

For Prince William's wedding, Harry, the best man, followed the groom's footsteps and wore a black military uniform reserved for captains in the Household Cavalry's Blues and Royals.

For the engagement portrait, the prince donned a suit from British brand Gieves & Hawkes, which has a long-standing relationship outfitting royals, including Prince Charles.

It looks like Harry went the traditional route!

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Apple News , Royal Wedding , Weddings
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Wedding

Kate Middleton Wears Yellow Alexander McQueen to Royal Wedding

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding

Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Gorgeous

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding

Meghan Markle Is a Modern Bride in Givenchy!

ESC: Prince William, Prince Harry, Middleton Wedding

Prince Harry Follows Prince William's Footsteps in Armed Services Groom Wear

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Stuns in Navy Blue Roland Mouret Before Royal Wedding

ESC: Princess Eugenie of York

Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Outfit, Revealed

ESC: Best Dressed, Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich Goes From Hunting Monsters to Slaying Cannes and More Best Dressed

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.