Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Guests Wear Head-Turning Fascinators to Royal Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 19, 2018 3:19 AM

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Royal Wedding Arrivals

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

The day has arrived! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot today at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Wedding guests are already starting to arrive at the venue, wearing very stylish outfits. Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, James Blunt and Pippa Middleton were among the first guests spotted walking into St. George's Chapel on Saturday.

Photos from the ceremony show many of the royal wedding attendees wearing head-turning fascinators, much like the headpieces worn at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in 2011.

At that ceremony seven years ago, Princess Beatrice caught the world's attention when she arrived to the wedding in a pink, over-the-top fascinator. And now, we have more styles to look at from Harry and Meghan's wedding guests!

All the Fascinators at the Royal Wedding

Take a look at the gallery to see all of the fascinators at the royal wedding!

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 7 p.m.

